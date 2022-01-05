World

NYC crime: Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn
Written by admin
NYC crime: Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

NYC crime: Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) — An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by police in Brooklyn on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at a Dollar Tree store near East 96th and Schenck streets around 5 p.m.

Authorities say police responded to a call about the suspect in question.

Employees recognized him from a previous robbery. He started robbing the place and grabbing cash from the register, so an employee called 911.

When the police arrived, he fired shots in their direction from the entrance of the store.

Police released a photo of the gun found at the scene:

11425801 010422 wabc robbery gun img

The officers returned fire and hit the suspect in the chest/neck area. It is unclear how many times he was hit.

The officers involved in the shooting then stopped to perform CPR on the suspect.

The condition of the suspect was not yet known. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital.

No officers were injured, but two went to the hospital as a standard protocol.

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #crime #Suspect #shot #police #firing #officers #Brooklyn

READ Also  In Rittenhouse Verdict, Paramilitary Groups See Vindication

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment