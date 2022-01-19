NYC Crime: Times Square subway shove suspect ordered held without bail in death of Upper West Side woman



TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) — The person accused of fatally pushing a woman in entrance of a subway prepare in Times Square was ordered held without bail throughout a quick arraignment from Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday.

The looks was considered by a decide and attorneys in a courtroom in Decrease Manhattan.

Prosecutors informed the decide that Simon Martial, 61, confessed to the Saturday shoving death of Michelle Go, 40.

Prosecutors mentioned they’re nonetheless investigating to find out if this incident was a bias crime.

However when challenged by Martial’s protection legal professional to show over any proof of bias, prosecutors mentioned they didn’t have any.

The decide ordered Martial to bear a psychiatric analysis.

Towards the top of the arraignment, Martial appeared to go on an indecipherable rant.

The decide mentioned, I perceive you wish to go to a psychiatric facility, however I am not going to allow that till after the psychiatric examination.

Protection attorneys reserved the proper to place in a bail utility.

Martial was ordered to return to court docket on February 23.

