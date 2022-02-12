World

NYC crime: Unsolved murder of Bangladeshi father prompts calls for justice

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC crime: Unsolved murder of Bangladeshi father prompts calls for justice
Written by admin
NYC crime: Unsolved murder of Bangladeshi father prompts calls for justice

NYC crime: Unsolved murder of Bangladeshi father prompts calls for justice

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) — There was an outpouring of emotions in Brooklyn on Friday to remember one of this week’s victims of gun insanity in New York City.

Modassar Khandaker, 36, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking right in front of his house and across the street from a mosque he attended.

Hundreds of mourners filled the street outside the victim’s home where Khandaker was killed.

The 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh had a wife and a 4-year-old son. He was ambushed as he stepped out of his car at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and murdered with a single gunshot to the head.

It was a shocking crime that remains unsolved.

Outside the victim’s mosque-which is across the street from the crime scene-clergy and community leaders condemned the murder and the wave of gun violence that’s sweeping the city.

“As I stand in front of you, I am sure somewhere, somehow an innocent victim has been shot or lost their lives due to illegal firearms and gun violence,” an imam said.

Khandaker worked at JFK Airport, helping passengers with wheelchairs. Nothing was stolen and there was no obvious motive.

On Friday, his brother struggled to find the words to describe the family’s grief and anger.

“I don’t know if justice will be served or not, but I know one thing-that God Almighty will not spare this criminal,” Onik Khandaker said.

Since the murder, Brooklyn’s South Asian community has held prayer services and local religious leaders say the community needs better security.

READ Also  Gov. Hochul announces $10 billion investment in state’s healthcare industry

“We don’t want to gather under the same circumstances in another location and something needs to happen with the mayor and the NYPD as soon as possible,” said Imam Kabir Chowdhury, Masjid Al-Aman.

There is grief and anger but there is also fear.

Not just because the killer is still out there. But because the motive is such a mystery — it’s a crime that is both unsolved and unexplained.

ALSO READ | More shootings after violent day as NYC grapples with gun violence

———-
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #crime #Unsolved #murder #Bangladeshi #father #prompts #calls #justice

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Responding to the Omicron Variant, Israel and Morocco Impose Bans on All Foreign Travelers

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment