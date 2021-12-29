NYC Crime: Video shows suspect in string of armed robberies holding bodega worker at gunpoint in the Bronx



THE BRONX (WABC) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a string of armed robberies in the Bronx.

The suspect was caught on security cameras at more than one of the businesses showing him holding bodega workers at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Police believe the thief has struck at least four times since mid-November and December 18 and got away with nearly $900.

One of the latest robberies happened at a Citgo station on East 233rd Street.

An employee of the Citgo says a man casually walked in around 10 p.m. on Dec. 18 for a Snapple drink and then came to the counter to ask for a tobacco product. When the employee turned back to the counter with the product, the suspect was holding a gun.

Investigators believe the same man targeted four bodegas in a month, starting on Nov. 16 on Bronxwood Avenue.

All four bodegas are in a close proximity and follow the same narrative.

No one was hurt in any of the robberies.

