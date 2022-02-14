NYC crime: Vigil remembers woman followed, murdered in her apartment in Chinatown



CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — The victim of a terrifying murder will be remembered at a vigil this morning in New York City’s Chinatown.

Police say a man followed a woman up to her apartment and stabbed her to death inside.

Surveillance video leading up to the attack is chilling.

It shows the 35-year-old victim, Christina Yuna Lee, walking into her building, the suspect catching the door right before it closed and walking in right behind her.

She was followed up six floors of stairs and then into her apartment.

There was an altercation, and Yuna Lee was stabbed.

Neighbors called 911 when they heard screams.

And as police arrived, the suspect was attempting to get away down the fire escape.

He went back into the apartment and was barricaded for 90 minutes before police went in, but by the time first responders reached Yuna Lee, she had died.

People who live in the building are stunned.

“When I read that he tried to flee via the fire escape my heart dropped, because in order to get down here you have to pass my window,” one resident told Eyewitness News.

“This is the most horrific scenario you can ever imagine,” said the building’s landlord, Brian Chin. “She did nothing wrong — she entered, and he followed her. I’m angry, I’m devastated for this woman and her family, devastated, heartbroken for everyone in the building.”

The suspect, 25-year-old Assamad Nash, was taken to Bellevue Hospital and evaluated before being moved back to the 5th precinct, where he is expected to be charged later today.

Nash is reportedly homeless.

Sources say he has been arrested at least seven times since 2015, the most recent incident being January 6, 2022.

This morning’s vigil is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

It is being billed as a rally against violent crimes against Asian American New Yorkers, although this case is not being handled by the NYPD as a bias crime.

ALSO READ | Sex offender, foster mother charged with prostituting young girls

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip