NYC crime: Violent body-slam robbery caught on camera in Upper Manhattan



UPPER MANHATTAN (WABC) — Police have launched video of a violent robbery in Upper Manhattan.

It exhibits three suspects attacking two males, lifting one up, slamming him onto the bottom and knocking him unconscious.

The opposite sufferer suffered bruises and swelling to his face.

This occurred on April 25 at West 203rd Road and ninth Avenue.

The suspects fled with the victims’ jewellery, money, and telephones.

Police say minutes later and a block away, the identical group robbed a lady at gunpoint.

One of many suspects has been arrested and faces robbery fees.

Investigators are asking for the general public’s assist monitoring down the opposite two suspects.

Name the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). It’s also possible to submit suggestions by visiting the CrimeStoppers web site at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

