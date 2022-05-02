NYC delivery man shot, killed in same upscale Queens neighborhood as Orsolya Gaal murder



A New York City deliveryman was shot dead at a stop light in the same Queens neighborhood where Orsolia Gal’s body was found stuffed in a duffel bag last month.

Saturday evening’s incident, albeit unrelated, has shaken the once-secure Forest Hill community, which is facing increasing crime.

Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old deliveryman at the local Chinese restaurant Great Wall, was sitting on his scooter at a corner around 9:30 pm when police said a man came forward on foot and fired several shots. No arrests were made immediately.

Originally from Fuzhou in eastern China, Ian had worked at a Queens restaurant for more than a decade and was the primary earner for his wife and their three children aged 2, 12 and 14, family members and his grieving widow told local news outlets. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a random act of street rage or if it was probably inspired by something else, including her of Asian descent.

The incident comes weeks after the tragic murder of a nearby cheek.

In that case, family helper David Bonola, with whom investigators say Gall had been in an extramarital affair for two years, is accused of stabbing a mother of two while she had one son upstairs and her husband and another son. On the far west coast.

Crime in general has also increased in the vicinity. The New York Times reports that the number of robberies, shootings and thefts in the 112th Precinct so far this year is about 50% higher than in the same period last year.

Ian’s murder is the second such murder in 2022, which has not seen a single murder since 2016.