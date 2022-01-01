NYC Department Of Sanitation Crews Sweep Times Square After New Year’s Celebration – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sanitation crews got right to work cleaning up Times Square after the ball drop Saturday.

About 15,000 people celebrated the new year instead of the usual 60,000 because of the pandemic.

Sanitation crews still had plenty of confetti to sweep off the streets.

Revelers were required to be vaccinated and masked, and had more room to spread out this year.

Last year, spectators were not allowed in Times Square on New Year’s Eve.