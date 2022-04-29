World

NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents
Written by admin
NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents

NYC dropping plans to open homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) — New York City is now dropping plans to open a homeless shelter in Chinatown, following protests from area residents.

The shelter, slated to open at 47 Madison Street was one of three homeless shelters planned in Chinatown.

City officials say they listened to the needs of the community and decided the shelter will be moved to another location with fewer services for the homeless.

ALSO READ | What is Elon Musk going to do with Twitter? Experts express doubts in billionaire CEO’s vision

EMBED >More News Videos

Twitter announced that Elon Musk has bought the social media giant. News of the deal came with shock, concern and cheers.

———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#NYC #dropping #plans #open #homeless #shelter #Chinatown #protests #area #residents

READ Also  Autistic man finds his voice with hidden talent

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment