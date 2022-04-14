NYC elementary school slashing sends Bronx teacher, school security guard to hospital: police



A security agent at an elementary school in New York City was hit in the neck by a suspect who came to assault a teacher Thursday morning, NYPD confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital.

The incident happened at 8:40 a.m. at the PS 069 Journey Prep School in the Bronx.

The suspect is a 23-year-old man with a previous relationship with a schoolteacher, a NYPD spokesman told Gadget Clock Digital. The charges against him were pending. Despite local reports, one of the students at the alleged slasher school did not have non-custodial parents.

The suspect tried to enter the school but was confronted by a school security agent, a NYPD spokesman said. The suspect got into an argument with the female teacher and tried to assault her, but the school security agent intervened. The security agent was struck in the neck by an unknown weapon, and punched in the back of the teacher’s head, where he was injured, police said.

Both the teacher and the school safety agent were taken to NYC Health + Hospital / Jacobi in stable condition, police said.

A NYPD spokesman declined to say where the altercation took place, including whether the suspect made it outside the school or inside the hallway or classroom.

News 12 The Bronx reported that the ambulance and parents were out of school on Thursday morning.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the slashing on PS069, but only revealed that an “intruder” tried to assault a teacher and praised the “heroic work of a school safety agent” who intervened. The mayor promised that the suspect would “face trial” and that he would not tolerate “violence in our school.” Referring to a debate over whether security officers should be kept at the school during his campaign, Adams said the incident reaffirmed his answer, which was “yes.”

The incident happened less than a week after Angelih Yambo, a 16-year-old honors student from University Heights Secondary School in the Bronx, was killed and two other teenagers were injured. A 17-year-old man opened fire after arguing with suspected gang members, police said.

Adams also promised to keep children safe and secure after a mass shooting of a subway train Tuesday at Sunset Park in Brooklyn on Thursday. Adams David C. of New York City. The bank praised the NYPD for locking down schools in the area because the NYPD was scouring the city to find the suspected gunman. Of the 29 injured, children were on their way to school. Ten people were shot.