NYC Expected to Require Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining and Fitness

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce Tuesday morning that New York City will require proof of vaccination for people participating in indoor activities, including restaurants, gyms and shows, his latest attempt to boost further vaccinations, according to a city official.

The policy is similar to warrants issued in France and Italy last month and is said to be the first of its kind in the United States.

The program will begin later this month and, after a transition period, the application will begin in mid-September, when schools are expected to reopen and more workers may return to offices in Manhattan.

Mr de Blasio has moved aggressively to get more New Yorkers vaccinated to curb a third wave of coronavirus cases. He demands that city workers get vaccinated or have weekly tests, and he offered a $ 100 incentive to the public.