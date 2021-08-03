NYC Expected to Require Vaccination Proof for Indoor Dining and Fitness
Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce Tuesday morning that New York City will require proof of vaccination for people participating in indoor activities, including restaurants, gyms and shows, his latest attempt to boost further vaccinations, according to a city official.
The policy is similar to warrants issued in France and Italy last month and is said to be the first of its kind in the United States.
The program will begin later this month and, after a transition period, the application will begin in mid-September, when schools are expected to reopen and more workers may return to offices in Manhattan.
Mr de Blasio has moved aggressively to get more New Yorkers vaccinated to curb a third wave of coronavirus cases. He demands that city workers get vaccinated or have weekly tests, and he offered a $ 100 incentive to the public.
About 66% of adults in the city are fully immunized, according to official data, although parts of the city have low rates.
Mr de Blasio has been hesitant to reinstate an indoor mask mandate like those in some other major urban areas, including Los Angeles County, San Francisco and Washington. He encouraged New Yorkers to wear masks indoors on Monday and received criticism for not demanding them.
As part of the new program, New York City will create a health pass called the “Key to NYC Pass” to provide proof of vaccination required for workers and customers at restaurants, gyms, entertainment and shows.
In France, people will soon have to show a health pass – providing proof of vaccination or a recent negative test – to visit indoor bars, restaurants and gyms. It has already been implemented in amusement parks, theaters and places hosting more than 50 people. In New York, proof of vaccination will be required and there will be no option of testing.
The restrictions in France have prompted millions of people to make appointments for vaccines and also sparked a series of protests among people who said it infringed on their personal freedoms.
De Blasio has said he wants to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated if they want to enjoy city life.
“We think it’s so important to make it clear that if you’re vaccinated you benefit in all kinds of ways,” de Blasio said Monday in an interview on NY1. “You can live a better life. In addition to your overall health, you participate in many, many things. And if you are not vaccinated, there will be less and less you can do.
New Yorkers can continue to eat out without showing proof of vaccination. To enter indoor venues, they must use the city’s new digital app, the state’s Excelsior app, or a paper card to show proof of vaccination.
