NYC Extends Meal Delivery Services for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire

NYC Extends Meal Delivery Services for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire
NYC Extends Meal Delivery Services for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire – Gadget Clock

NYC Extends Meal Delivery Services for Victims of Bronx Apartment Fire – Gadget Clock

Bronx families impacted by the devastating fire almost two months ago that claimed the lives of 17 residents will continue to receive meal assistance thanks to a new partnership, Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday.

Culturally-sensitive meals have been delivered to those affected by the Jan. 9 blaze through the work of World Central Kitchen and The Hoodspitality Group; the latter taking over until the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and the NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association were ready.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson secured the help of The Hoodspitality Group until the new city partnership could be established after the World Central Kitchen pivoted focus to helping Ukrainian refugees, the mayor’s office explained.

“Knowing that you don’t have to worry about where your next meal is going to come from can make your entire day, and these New Yorkers can trust that their city has their backs. New York stands ready to give impacted families all the support they need,” Adams said in a statement.

All 17 victims of the fire, many from The Gambia, died of smoke inhalation. Authorities say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the blaze, and a door left open allowed smoke to spread throughout the building.

Sunday’s mass funeral at the Islamic Cultural Center capped a week of prayers and mourning within a close-knit community hailing from West Africa, most with connections to the small country of Gambia. Gadget Clock’s Ida Siegal reports.

