NYC fare beaters on bus, subway lines costing taxpayers millions



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

About 30% New York City Bus riders and 8% of subway users are not paying their fares – the city has to spend millions of dollars a year, according to new data released by the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A Gadget Clock digital videographer captures waves of hired beaters in Midtown Manhattan rising above a turnstile and streaming through an exit door – in the eyes of many transit police.

On Monday morning, at least 50 people crossed the $ 2.75 fare in one hour at the 34th Street-Herald Square station across the street from Messi’s flagship store.

100 tickets

In one instance, a man wearing a backpack walked to the station through an exit door while a woman was leaving. An officer is heard confronting the man, “Why did you walk through the gate?”

“It was open, I don’t know?” He replied. Police wrote him a 100 ticket.

“Does it cost 100?” The videographer asked.

“I got a better job than you, so yes,” the man fired back.

He was one of only three hired beaters who were stopped at the police station. In another video, a woman is seen stumbling while giving up on a turnstile.

NYC police report stabbing in 6 subways, assault with 2 hatchets, zero tolerance plan in effect

MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said: “It’s a crime against ordinary New Yorkers to pay their fares by starving the fund’s public transportation system. That’s why NYPD and NYC Transit deploy enforcement teams to prevent bus and subway fare evasion on a daily basis. It’s easy to pay থেকে 2.75 from a $ 100 fine. “

The city has spent an estimated $ 179 million on rental bidders in the last six months, according to the latest MTA report.

“If people don’t pay their rent, and other people see it, they say, ‘Why should I pay?'” – Vincent del Castillo, former NYC transit chief

According to the MTA, the estimated fare evasion rate on the subway dropped from 13.6% in the third quarter of 2020 to 7.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The number of estimated bus evaders on the bus increased from 18% in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 26.7% for the same period in 2021.

“It’s a problem that can be contagious because if people don’t pay their rent, and other people see it, they say, ‘Why should I pay?'” Said Vincent del Castillo, a professor at John J. College, who was in town from 1987 to 1990. Transit main. He warned against making decisions based on the behavior observed in a single station.

The MTA sends a team of experts to isolate the number of people who do not pay within a certain hour at a particular station and measures the number of subway fare evaders.

“They’re just guessing,” Del Castillo said. “There’s no way to measure unless you’re actually there all the time.”

NYC man randomly punches 4-year-old in Times Square

28,000 tickets

On the bus, the method is more convenient. Automatic passenger counters have been installed in 43% of the buses.

In the last three months of 2021, police issued about 28,000 tickets for violations of transit rules – including evading payments.

Under former Mayor Ed Koch (1978-1989), plain clothing officers were assigned to stations known for high-level non-payment.

They will provide tickets for a week or two and reduce the evasion rate, Del Castillo said.

“It was very effective because it interfered with the people’s movement,” he said. “Usually they are in a hurry and want to go somewhere, and if they are stopped and have to show their ID and get a summons, it delays them.”

New York State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli released a scathing report in April 2021 about the MTA’s rent evasion crisis and the futile task force created to deal with it. Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched the Joint NYPD-MTA Task Force 2019, but the costly program reportedly had little effect.

The total unpaid rent amount increased from $ 150 million in 2017 to over $ 300 million in 2019. The chairman of the MTA Finance Committee said that no progress was being made and that, according to the audit, the increase in revenue loss was sustainable.

Crime spike

According to some experts, hired beatings often go hand in hand with crime. Del Castillo said that in the 1980s, law enforcement noticed that those who committed crimes on the subway generally had a history of rent evasion.

NYC man accused of brutally snatching Thai model has extensive arrest records

Compared to the same month in 2021, major crimes in the city’s subway system increased by 75.2% in January, robbery according to the public data increased by 137.5% and Grand Lursenyi increased by 111.4%. Subway arrests increased 24% over the same period.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a former police captain who took office in January, announced plans Friday to rehabilitate subway system safety and security practices targeting rent-seekers, widespread homelessness and crime.

“We hear it all the time,” he told a news conference on Friday. “I hear it whenever I’m on the subway system – people tell me about the fear of using the system and we’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York.”

The plot began on a violent weekend Monday with six stabbings and two assaults.

The subway system appears to be better than in January 1997, when there were an average of 17.55 major crimes compared to 6.39 in 2022.

MTA’s extensive transportation system serves more than 15 million people in New York City, Long Island and Connecticut.

Stephanie Pagons contributed to this report.