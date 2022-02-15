NYC fire: 1 person critically injured in Upper West Side apartment fire



UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — One person was critically injured in fire that spewed smoke through a city-run Upper West Side apartment building.

The victim was found in the fifth floor apartment in the Amsterdam Avenue apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The resident was reported in critical condition.

Firefighters searched the 13-story building, part of the city-run Amsterdam Houses, after residents reported smoke.

No other injured residents were located.

ALSO READ | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564548"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo