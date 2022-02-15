NYC fire: 1 person critically injured in Upper West Side apartment fire
The victim was found in the fifth floor apartment in the Amsterdam Avenue apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
The resident was reported in critical condition.
Firefighters searched the 13-story building, part of the city-run Amsterdam Houses, after residents reported smoke.
No other injured residents were located.
