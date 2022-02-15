World

NYC fire: 1 person critically injured in Upper West Side apartment fire

14 mins ago
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) — One person was critically injured in fire that spewed smoke through a city-run Upper West Side apartment building.

The victim was found in the fifth floor apartment in the Amsterdam Avenue apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The resident was reported in critical condition.

Firefighters searched the 13-story building, part of the city-run Amsterdam Houses, after residents reported smoke.

No other injured residents were located.

