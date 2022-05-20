NYC Health Department investigating possible monkeypox case in NYC after first case in U.S. recorded in Massachusetts



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — The New York Metropolis Department of Health and Psychological Hygiene is investigating a possible monkeypox case.

A affected person being handled at Bellevue hospital may probably have a uncommon sickness.

Outdoors of Africa, instances of monkeypox are comparatively uncommon, however proper now, there are a few hundred suspected or confirmed instances in eight international locations exterior Africa, together with the USA.

There are at present six Individuals being monitored by the CDC for the sickness. They have been all on the identical flight as a British one who examined optimistic for monkeypox earlier this month.

The illness is just like chickenpox and smallpox however much less contagious, in accordance with the CDC.

The virus begins out with a fever and a rash, often on the face, however it spreads. Muscle and backaches observe, together with chills and excessive fatigue.

Most individuals recuperate in lower than a month, however it may be deadly in as much as 6% of the individuals who contract it.

A few of the latest spate of instances have been amongst homosexual males.

There have been solely two instances of monkeypox recorded in the U.S. final yr.

