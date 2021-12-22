NYC Health + Hospitals Announces Temporary Visitation Restrictions – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that federal emergency COVID-19 testing sites will be set up across the U.S., including in New York City.

However, as new cases continue to climb, there are some new restrictions in the five boroughs.

NYC Health + Hospitals is temporarily suspending most patient visitations.

“To address the new threats posed to our patients and staff by the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant, NYC Health + Hospitals has temporarily suspended patient visitations system-wide with few exceptions. The city’s public health system has kept its patients, staff, and community members’ best interests at the forefront of all decisions made throughout the pandemic, ensuring we continue to provide the safest environment for those in need of health care,” Health + Hospitals said in a statement.

COVID VACCINE

The exceptions to the new rule include if the visit is “medically necessary and essential.”

Visitors must show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test, no more than 48 hours before the day of the visit.

The new visitor policy takes effect on Wednesday.