NYC high school fires teacher for ‘politically charged’ tweet about gunned down cops



A private high school teacher in New York City has been fired for making anti-police tweets.

Laura Lynn Duffy, a maths teacher at Fontbone Hall in Brooklyn, tweeted that she was going to “intentionally” dress-up during a student-led “dress-down” fundraiser on Wednesday in support of two New York City police officers who were killed. Responding to a call for domestic violence in January.

“If anyone thinks, I’m deliberately decorating today. # Extinction #BLM,” Duffy said in a tweet now deleted.

The Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood, New York, which supports Fontbone Hall, posted an update on Facebook stating that as of Friday, Duffy is no longer employed at the school.

The St. Joseph’s Sisters support the administration of the Fontbone Hall Academy school, which has determined that Laura Lynn Duffy will no longer be employed by the FHA, effective Friday, February 4, 2022, the Facebook post said.

Mary Ann, the principal of Fontbone Hall, confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital that Duffy has been out of school since Friday.

On Wednesday, the school issued a statement on Twitter calling Duffy’s tweet “politically charged” and saying it did not support the comment, adding that the school was conducting an internal investigation.

“We are conducting an internal investigation into the matter and will share an update if appropriate,” the statement said.

After the pushback on social media, Duffy deleted his Twitter account.

Fontbone Hall tweeted on Wednesday that all proceeds from the “dress down” event would be donated to the families of fallen police officers.

The funds were raised in support of New York City police officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Moore, who were shot dead on January 21 while responding to a call for domestic violence.

Fontbone is a Catholic, All Girl Private High School in New York City.

Duffy did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.