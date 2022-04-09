NYC high school shooting: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder



Police say a 17-year-old man was charged Saturday with murder, attempted murder and possession of a criminal weapon after shooting a 16-year-old girl and injuring two others in the Bronx borough of New York City on Friday.

At a news conference, the New York Police Department (NYPD) called the gunman a “motivated person.”

Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack said the case is not over yet and crime scenes are still being processed.

Authorities said Friday that the teenagers were probably caught in the middle of a dispute as they walked home from school.

The body of the deceased was injured. Another 16-year-old girl was injured in the leg and a 17-year-old boy was injured in the buttocks. Both are expected to survive.

The shooting began just before 1:45 pm ET on the corner of East 156th Street and St. Anne’s Avenue outside the South Bronx Educational Campus.

There are two schools on campus: Mott Haven Village Prep and University Heights Secondary School.

According to the Department of Education, the two teenagers went to Mott Haven. The third teenager went to university prep charter high school.

One suspect was standing in a corner, “pointing” at someone in the opposite corner, police then explained.

After some retreat, the suspect pulled out a firearm and fired, they said.

McCormack told reporters that six shell casings were recovered from the scene.

McCormack added: “We have two families that are now completely destroyed. Our victim’s family and our shooter’s family. Added McCormack 7

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has made the fight against crime a priority since taking office on January 1, Tweet About Friday shooting

“We lost a 16-year-old boy in the Bronx today. We pray for this young woman, for her family and for the other two victims in the hospital. It’s a tragedy. It’s unacceptable. That’s why we can’t leave our streets. Gun violence,” he said. Wrote.

Big Apple’s crime has increased in the COVID-19 epidemic.

In the first three months of 2022, Overall crime increased 44% According to NYPD data, compared to the same time frame of 2022.

The number of children injured in gun battles in New York City has almost doubled this year. As of March 15, 24 children had been shot, up from 13 reported in 2021 at the same time.

But at the same time, the number of child victims has decreased.

