NYC jewelry thief on motorcycle snatches necklaces from women, police say



Authorities are searching for a suspected thief accused of slitting the throats of women while on a motorcycle in New York City, police said Monday.

All incidents occurred on May 2, according to the New York Police Department. The first was a 22-year-old woman walking down the Bronx when a man on a red and black motorcycle approached her from behind and snatched her $ 800 gold necklace from her neck, the New York Police Department said.

The woman fell to her knees but refused treatment. At about 1:30 a.m. the same day, a 30-year-old woman was waiting to cross a road in northern Manhattan when a suspect approached her from behind. She fled with her necklace and pendant.

The NYPD says the jewelry is valued at approximately 405.

Minutes later, at about 1:45 p.m., the suspect again followed a 27-year-old woman and tried to remove her necklace but failed, police said.

Shortly afterwards, the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman standing in front of a beauty shop. When he tried to remove his necklace, the chain broke and fell to the ground, police said.

According to the NYPD, the victim was able to recover the jewelry, which was valued at $ 1,100. The suspect fled and the victim was not harmed.

The suspected thief is described as a medium-sized man in his 40s. He was last seen riding a motorcycle with a black jacket, blue jeans on his knees, black and gray sneakers and a white helmet.