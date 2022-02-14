NYC landlord rips Manhattan DA Bragg after homeless career criminal arrested in Chinatown apartment stabbing



Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a New York City homeowner, was blown up when a homeless man with multiple public felony counts allegedly killed a woman inside his apartment on Sunday.

Christina Una Lee, 35, was stabbed to death Sunday morning inside her apartment on the 100th block of Christy Street in the Chinatown neighborhood on the Lower East Side, police said. The blood-soaked suspect, identified as 25-year-old Osama Nash, has been taken into custody and is being assessed at a local hospital.

NYPD detectives announced Monday that Nash has been formally charged with murder and theft. He is expected to be sentenced in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

“It’s about the community and our elected officials have to do something very different because it was all avoidable,” Brian Chin, Lee’s landlord, told reporters outside the building, according to Fox 5 NY.

Chin specifically criticized Bragg’s policy, arguing that Lee’s assassination could be prevented.

“From a landlord’s point of view, from a store owner’s point of view, we’re terrified of this, its policies and what not. Armed robbery in a store is now a small robbery? Is it madness?” He said. “This guy, his rap sheet is a mile long, he should have been behind bars. Attack? Intimidation? How’s he out? It’s offensive.”

Surveillance video showed Lee descending from his building in a cab after a night out, Chin said.

“He opened the door, and he slipped right behind her. He never even knew she was there,” he said, according to WNBC. “He climbed six stairs and this guy pushed him mercilessly.”

Bragg faced criticism on Jan. 3 for a controversial memo that ordered assistant district attorneys to be held for pre-trial only in “very serious cases.” The memo also included a list of low-level crimes that his office would no longer prosecute, including preventing arrest, evading subway fares, prostitution, marijuana offenses, and minor traffic offenses or operating without a license.

Bragg has instructed assistant district attorneys to reduce armed robbery cases to petty looting, except in specific circumstances. Seeing the response, he was later forced to make it clear that his office would still prosecute him for the crime of gun robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

Local reports indicate that Nash had at least eight previous arrests, mostly for low-level subway crimes. According to the NY Daily News, the three cases are pending in a Manhattan court.

His most recent arrest was on January 6 on charges of criminal mischief and escaping from police custody. In the incident, officers arrested Nash for jamming an object and deactivating multiple Metro card machines, Gadget Clock Digital learned. He later allegedly knocked on the door of the police van and tried to avoid being trapped. He was scheduled to appear in court again on March 3.

Nash was reportedly arrested on September 28, 2021, for allegedly punching a man in a subway turnstile at Grand Central Station. In May of that year, he was arrested on charges of assaulting a woman, but details of the incident remain sealed.

The New York Daily News reports that the Lee Building is located across the street from Sara de Roosevelt Park, which has attracted crime, drug users and the homeless for decades. According to the newspaper, in October, a food delivery driver was stabbed to death on the street just outside the park.

“My family, we’ve owned this building since the 1970s, my grandparents are Chinese immigrants,” Chin said, according to Fox 5 NY. “They came from China, they built it themselves. It’s heartbreaking for a district attorney to step down so quickly.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Carsten Gillibrand – all Democrats – have condemned Lee’s violent stabbing as another attack on the Asian American community.

Paul Best of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.