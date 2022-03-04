World

NYC lifting school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining next week

NYC lifting school mask rules, vaccine mandates for dining next week
NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that Big Apple is returning the coronavirus mask mandate to indoor businesses and schools.

From March 7, New York City will suspend the need for masks and vaccines in indoor businesses and events, as well as in public schools.

“When you think about two years ago, we were at the center of the virus. And two months ago, we were at the center of Omicron again. Two years of pain, heartbreak, uncertainty, business losses, school closures, conflicts in our families.” Adams said at a news conference Friday in Square. “But I have said since I was elected that we will not allow this coward to define us. We are going to define ourselves.”

“We need to get our economy back on track. The time has come to open up our cities and get our economy back on track,” he continued.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in New York City schools was 0.18% as of Friday, Adams said.

During a press conference acknowledging the “unspeakable trauma” of New York, NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Bhasan became emotional, saying, “New Yorkers have had all these experiences in the last two years.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a news conference on Friday, March 4, 2022, announcing the scale backing of the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandate in New York City.

(New York City Mayor's Office via AP)
(New York City Mayor’s Office via AP)

“We’ve all lost friends, neighbors, loved ones. About 40,000 – each with a name, a family, a story,” he said. “Many more of us have experienced severe loneliness and isolation – the effects of which will be felt and felt for years to come.”

According to Vasan, more than 77% of all New York City residents have been fully vaccinated, including 87% of all adults and “hundreds of thousands” of children.

Adams thanked former mayor Bill de Blasio for his efforts to keep New Yorkers safe during the epidemic, saying he had received “a lot of criticism.”

“He made some tough calls to enforce the mandate. New Yorkers aren’t used to being told what to do. You know how we are,” the new mayor said. “If you tell us to go right, we want to go left because you told us to.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at a news conference on Friday, March 4, 2022, announcing the scale backing of the COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandate in New York City.

(New York City Mayor's Office via AP)
(New York City Mayor’s Office via AP)

In response to a reporter’s question, he asked: “How fair is it that an immunized tourist, starting in Indiana or Oklahoma or anywhere, starting Monday, can go to any restaurant where an immunized firefighter or EMS worker has lost their job?” They don’t get it. Their jobs are back, “Adams said the rollbacks came from a court ruling.

“The court of law has said it is fair. That is the country we live in,” he said.

Those who want to wear masks in school and indoor settings will still have the option to do so.

New York City’s announcement comes as other major cities, including Washington, DC, Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles, withdraw similar orders.

