NYC man charged in brutal mugging of Thai model has extensive arrest record



A man with a long criminal record in New York City has been arrested and charged with brutally beating a Thai woman on a subway platform in the city on Thursday.

Kevin Douglas, 40, was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree robbery and second-degree assault, according to the New York Police Department, according to the New York Post.

Douglas was arrested the same day for another alleged assault on the day he was charged with assaulting Beau Zirazariaevich, 23, on the subway.

According to the post, he allegedly punched a 34-year-old random woman in the face.

Las Vegas high school student battered after horrific classroom beating video goes viral

Douglas’s extensive record dates back to 1997 and includes 44 arrests – 16 in a single day in May 2019 for unknown reasons, the Post reported. His arrests included assault, drug possession, criminal tampering and possession of an illegal weapon.

Zirazariawich, an aspiring model and fashion designer, was waiting to be taken home on a train around 4:30 a.m. on November 22 when a man grabbed her by the neck, pulled her back and threw her to the ground. The suspect allegedly hit and lost her hand before stealing her purse, the post reported.

The beating left him bloodied and wounded at the abandoned Herald Square subway station.

“I’m glad I’m still alive,” he told the Post. “Nothing that has happened to me can change that, but I’m glad she didn’t do it with anyone else,” he said.

According to the post, the 23-year-old came to the United States from Thailand just a few months before the attack to study English and fashion.

His lawyer, Eric Parnes, added: “Although it took an incredible amount of pressure and time to make an arrest, it shows that when police and prosecutors are allowed to operate without unreasonable restraint, people may feel a little better. . “

Douglas’s bail was set at $ 75,000.