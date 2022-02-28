World

NYC man charged in subway hammer attack has rap sheet dating back decades

A New York City man has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault for allegedly assaulting a woman with a hammer on the steps of a Queens subway station on Thursday.

William Blunt, 57, was arrested on Sunday. Its address was listed by the NYPD as a former hotel that was converted into a homeless shelter at the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

As seen in the video of the horrific attack, a man, allegedly Blunt, approached a woman from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station and tried to take her down the stairs.

Warning: This video contains graphic content

He then pulled out a hammer and struck her on the head about a dozen times before fleeing with his bag.

Blunt was arrested four times in New York City between 1983 and 1993 on charges of robbery, theft, robbery and drug possession.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned the attack this week, identifying the victim as 57-year-old Dr. Nina Rothschild, a research scientist at the Department of Health.

Adams tweeted Friday, “Violence against any New York citizen is unacceptable, but an attack by a city worker who has dedicated his life to keeping people safe is particularly horrific.”

His skull was broken, he had a brain hemorrhage and several head injuries. The NYPD said he was in a critical but stable condition Sunday evening.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officer searches passengers at the last stop at Connie Island Station in Brooklyn, New York.

A Metropolitan Transportation Authority police officer searches passengers at the last stop at Connie Island Station in Brooklyn, New York.
(Corey Sipkin via Getty Images / AFP)

According to NYPD statistics, transit crime in the NYC in January 2021 increased by 75.2% last month.

Adams unveiled a “subway safety plan” last week, which will deploy a joint response team across the subway system to provide direct assistance to the homeless.

“I hear it whenever I’m on the subway – people tell me about the fear of using the system and we’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York,” Adams said of the plan.

