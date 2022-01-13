NYC Man Indicted on Murder Charge in 78-Year-Old’s Mother Machete Killing – Gadget Clock





A 46-year-old Queens man has been indicted on homicide and different fees in the machete killing of his 78-year-old mom, who was discovered bleeding and wrapped in bedding on the ground of the condominium the 2 shared final yr, prosecutors say.

Maria Diaz’s daughter, one in every of her seven youngsters together with the defendant, Osvaldo Diaz, was the one who made the grisly discovery in the second-floor condominium above a magnificence salon on Hillside Avenue on Feb. 24, 21, officers have stated.

The daughter had gone to the condominium to go to her mom that day. They’d deliberate to run some errands and take a stroll. However when she arrived and known as her mom on her cell, Maria Diaz did not reply. She tried a number of instances to succeed in her.

Ultimately, Osvaldo Diaz picked up his mom’s telephone and allegedly advised his sister to go to the shop. Osvaldo Diaz was seen on surveillance video leaving the condominium as soon as she left, prosecutors say. When she returned, nobody answered her calls. She summoned the property proprietor, who let her into the condominium.

That is the place she discovered her mom’s physique. Maria Diaz was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Osvaldo Diaz was allegedly on the run for simply over per week earlier than he was apprehended in New Jersey. He was extradited to Queens Wednesday for arraignment on fees of second-degree homicide and felony possession of a weapon, the borough’s district lawyer stated in a press release Thursday.

“The defendant allegedly attacked his mom with a machete – to the purpose of near-decapitation,” Queens District Lawyer Melinda Katz stated. “This outburst of violence has devastated the sufferer’s household, which incorporates her different six youngsters.”

Authorities haven’t shared any potential motive for the killing. A big knife was recovered on the scene. If convicted, Diaz faces as much as life in jail.

A message left together with his lawyer Thursday was not instantly returned.