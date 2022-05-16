World

NYC man pistol-whipped repeatedly during broad daylight mugging, video shows

3 days ago
Police in New York Metropolis are trying to find a robber suspect after capturing a video of one other man being whipped with a pistol during a theft on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred round 9:30 a.m. in entrance of 217-17 89th Avenue in Queens, police stated.

The sufferer, a 24-year-old man, was strolling dwelling when an unidentified man approached him from behind, in accordance with authorities. Throughout the bodily struggle, police stated the suspect pulled out a firearm.

Authorities say an unidentified suspect approached the victim from behind on 69th Avenue in Queens around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Video footage shows a struggle between two individuals. The suspect was seen hitting the sufferer’s head greater than as soon as with a firearm. The suspect threw the sufferer to the bottom and hit the sufferer on the top with a gun.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old victim had signs of bleeding and bruises on his head.

The suspect stole about $ 4,200 from his jacket pocket earlier than fleeing the scene, police stated.

The suspect stole about $ 4,200 from the victim's jacket pocket before fleeing, police said.

First responders took the sufferer to a Jamaican hospital medical middle for bleeding and head accidents. Most lately, he was reported to be in steady situation.

Though police haven’t launched particulars of the suspect, they’ve launched surveillance photos of the man they are saying was concerned within the theft.

Police are trying to identify the man involved in the robbery in Queens on Friday morning.

Based on public NYPD knowledge, as of March 8, citywide robberies have elevated by 44.5%, with 5,453 stories to date this yr in comparison with 3,773 stories in the identical interval in 2021.

Authorities have known as the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) if they’ve details about the theft.

