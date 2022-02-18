World

NYC man suspected of following woman into apartment before slaying indicted

NYC man suspected of following woman into apartment before slaying indicted
Assam Nash has been charged in connection with the horrific New York City murder of Christina Una Lee on Friday, officials said.

The annoying video shows Christina Una Lee the suspicious path in her Chinatown building

Nash, 25, was not in court for a brief hearing, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Leakey was arrested on Sunday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree theft and first-degree theft as a sexual assault charge for pushing her to her Lower Manhattan apartment more than 40 times.

The charges against him are sealed until he is sentenced by the Manhattan Supreme Court on March 14.

Prosecutors say Nash followed 40-year-old Lee to his building at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, pushed his way into his apartment, then stabbed him to death with a yellow-handle knife.

Asad Nash has been charged with stabbing Christina Una Lee to death in a Manhattan Chinatown apartment.

Police found him in a pool of blood in his bathroom, naked from the waist down and Nash hiding under his bed.

Nash, who is homeless, has an extensive criminal record. He was released on bail prior to the alleged murder – including a charge of beating a stranger in the face, court records show.

Lee worked as a creative producer for the music platform Splice.

