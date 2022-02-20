NYC man who randomly punched 4-year-old in Times Square taken down by mom: Police



In Times Square, a mother dropped a man who allegedly punched her 4-year-old son in the head.

Rafaela Rivera and her two children arrived at Babakar Mbay around 3:20 pm on Thursday, police said. Rivera says they just finished a photoshoot for her son, Angel Rivera, when he and his daughter Carmen Embe really saw people walking around.

“I heard someone hit me on the head with a bottle. I turned around and saw the baby screaming and crying,” Rivera told WABC.

Police told TV crew crews that a loud smack from MBA was swinging a closed fist at the boy, hitting him on the head.

“I grabbed him and said, ‘Hey, you just hit my son,'” he said. “I grabbed him tighter, and we both went down. He was on top of me, and I wouldn’t let go.” While the mother was holding Mbaye, the officers came and appeared.

An MBA was sentenced Friday in Manhattan Criminal Court, where prosecutors said he had confessed to drinking a full bottle of sanitizer before the incident.

Defense attorney Thomas Kenif argued that his client was “under the influence of an intoxicated, debilitated mental illness” and had no intention of harming the child, Newsweek reported.

The New York Post reports that “Police in Mbay, 34, have charged a repeat offender with 51 counts of assault, assault, endangering the welfare of a child and prevented arrest.”

The New York City Department of Correction online records show MBA is expected to appear in court Wednesday. His bail was set at 30,000.