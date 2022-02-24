NYC Marathon Back to Full Capacity This Year – Gadget Clock

World

Organizers hope the 2022 race will bring the event back to its former standard, including the restoration of on-course entertainment throughout the five-borough course. Runners will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the New York City marathon to cancel or cut capacity the last two years, but it’ll be back in full force this fall, organizers announced Thursday.

The race is scheduled for Nov. 6, with the lotto drawing for racers set for March 30.

After the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 finishers, the 2020 race was called off that June as the city dealt with a public health crisis created by COVID-19.

The marathon returned for its 50th running in November with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners, all of whom were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race.

Spectators were encouraged to maintain social distancing, and some race-adjacent entertainment elements were scaled back.

Organizers hope the 2022 race will bring the event back to its former standard, including the restoration of on-course entertainment throughout the five-borough course. Runners will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter.

“Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement released by NYRR. “This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity.”

NYRR will open an entry drawing for runners in March. There are also chances to enroll via charities and fundraising associated with the marathon. Runners slated to participate in the canceled 2020 race were given the option to re-enter in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

