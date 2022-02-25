Health

NYC Marathon to be at full capacity for first time since 2019

The 2022 TCS New York City Marathon will return to full power for the first time since 2019.

The New York Road Runners (NYRR) announced Thursday that the November 6 event will include 50,000 participants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, “Every year, runners from around the world come to New York City because there is no better race than the New York City Marathon.” “This race is the strongest proof of New York’s relentless spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we will return to full power. With 50,000 runners competing in November, the city that never sleeps will become the champion.”

Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

In 2020, the world’s largest marathon was canceled and the number of runners was reduced last fall – its 50th anniversary – due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

In 2019, the race set a world record with 53,627 finishers, compared to 25,010 in 2021.

All runners must show proof of immunization or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race.

The NYRR, which runs the marathon, says runners must be fully vaccinated at this year’s marathon.

Organizers will restore some of the race-related entertainment elements that were previously limited to the five-borough course.

New York City Marathon Race Director Ted Mattelas said, “Last year’s marathon served as a moment of uplift and integration for the recovery of New York City, as well as a new symbol of hope, inspiration and perseverance.” “This November, we are excited to bring together runners from around the world who are fully committed to delivering one of the best days in New York.”

NYRR will draw an entry in early March.

There is an opportunity to register through charities and fundraising associated with the marathon.

Runners scheduled to participate in the Cancel 2020 race were given the option to re-enter in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

