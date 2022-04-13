NYC Mayor Adams floats ‘new tech,’ bag checks on subway system to detect weapons



According to the mayor, New York City may check out new technology and periodic bags to prevent future terrorist attacks.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Wednesday about the previous day’s terrorist attacks on the city’s subway system. The mayor spoke of the potential for new technologies in public transport to prevent similar work in the future.

“With gun detection devices – often when people hear ‘metal detectors’, they immediately think of airport models,” Adams said. “These are not the only models that are available. There are new models that are being used in ball games or parks, hospitals, where you can’t stop walking through your luggage. You’re just walking through a device.”

Adams added in an interview with news radio station 1010 WINS that periodic bag checks could also be introduced.

“We’re going to explore new technologies to keep New Yorkers safe,” the mayor continued. “And we believe we have a new technology that we can use in the subway system that many passengers may not even be aware that they are walking past a device that can detect weapons. And we are excited about the possibility.”

The mayor explained in an interview that police had seized more than 1,800 guns in the previous three weeks. He went on to claim that 10% of the firearms acquired were “ghost guns” or guns that could not be found due to being home-made, assembled or crafted.

“I’m not going to leave any legal technology off the table when it comes down to keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Adams further confirmed that the accomplices had no evidence, saying that all indications were that the suspect was acting alone. Adams confirms that the NYPD considers Frank James to be armed and dangerous – promising New Yorkers to bring him to justice.

“This city is going to be a safe city, and our subway system is going to be a safe subway system,” Adams told MSNBC at the end of his interview.

Frank James, the man NYPD Identified as a person interested in connecting with Brooklyn Subway Attack On Tuesday morning, a string of opposition videos was posted on a YouTube channel for years.

Using title “ Domestic average “And” Sensitive violence “James posted an hour-long, obscene rote about race, politics and current events. The banner photo shows an alarm clock with the words ‘Too late.’

“When you talk to people [about] That’s what happens to you in prison, “he said in the” Pet “video.” So I’m never going to prison … I’m not connected, I have no one, [and] No one came back to me. “

