NYC Mayor Adams makes politically charged call for ‘national response’ on gun control after subway shooting

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for a national response to gun control following Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

At least 10 people were shot dead, including seven men and three women, authorities said. 13 people were injured due to smoke inhalation, falling down or panic attack. The condition of the five is critical but they are expected to survive.

At least 29 people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation and other conditions. No injuries were reported.

“Every day I wake up to defend this city, and they trust me as their mayor,” Adams told CNN host Alison Camerota after the shooting.

“And I have confidence in the professionals who are working to make our city safer. And they are doing it every day. They are putting their lives on the line to remove dangerous people and dangerous weapons from our streets. On our streets, and we know we can control crime.” Going on, “Adams continued.

Adams went on to say that “the problem we are facing is a problem that is hitting our entire nation right now,” which he said deserves a “national response” to gun violence.

Adams noted how the New York Police Department (NYPD) has taken about 1,800 guns off the streets of New York City this year.

Emphasizing the need for alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) and manufacturing, Adams said, “We are going to continue our work, but some assistance will be needed.” Ghost guns are illegal.

“We can do a lot to help ensure a safe place for our residents across America, especially in New York City,” Adams said.

