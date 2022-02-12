World

NYC Mayor Adams targets ‘drill rap’ videos on social media, saying they promote gun violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he will meet with the city’s rappers and musicians and try to persuade them not to glorify their gun violence.

Adams, who was elected last year to replace former mayor Bill de Blasio, said he hopes to fight the rise of “drill rap”, a trend focused on conflict and the threat of violence among artists. Adams wants to see banned genres from social media platforms in the interest of young users.

“We pulled Trump off Twitter because of what he was saying,” Adams said Friday. “Yet we allow music, gun displays, violence. We allow these sites to remain.”

NYC BLM will not ‘surrender’ to rioters, incoming mayor Eric Adams warns

Adams said he was made aware of the problem by his son, who works for seminal rapper J-Z.

“I didn’t know what drill wrapping was, but I called my son, and he sent me some videos,” Adams said. “And that’s worrying. And we’re going to bring together social media companies and sit down with them and say, ‘You have a civic and corporate responsibility.'”

Adams wants to take the matter directly to social media companies, which he blames for allowing violent content on their sites. The mayor said he would like to see the entire genre removed from such national websites.

“We’re bringing them in; we’re going to show them exactly what they’re showing. And we’re apprehensive about that. We’re apprehensive about using social media to truly spread this violence in our community,” Adams added.

READ Also  Biden, Democrats struggle to keep party on same page about 'defund the police'

Adams had earlier issued a stern warning in his early weeks in office. Addressing those who hope to continue Riot And Looting In the largest city in the country, Adams was clear: it will not continue.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on January 4, 2022.

(AP Photo / Seth Weinig, file)

“Not my city,” said Adams, a former The police According to the New York Post, the captain said at the Police Athletic League event at Harvard Club.

“We are not going to surrender to those who say we will burn New York.”

