NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls out Black Lives Matter after spate of shootings: ‘We can’t be hypocrites’



Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams called Black Lives Matter after a series of shootings that killed blacks on Wednesday.

Adams spoke after a series of shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn that left three dead and 13 wounded, according to a NY1 interview.

“Where are all those who said ‘Black Lives Matter’?” Adams asked. “Make an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I stayed up all night talking to my commanders in the Bronx, Brooklyn. The dead were black.”

“These are the lives of black children who are dying every night. We cannot be hypocrites,” he added.

According to the New York Post, police recorded six shots late Tuesday night and six hours early Wednesday morning, killing a 23-year-old woman and two men aged 21 and 22.

Adams’ statement came days after a mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station left about 30 people injured, although no casualties were reported.

Although the perpetrator initially fled the scene, he was arrested after a massive raid by New York law enforcement agencies.

Police took suspect Frank James into custody on Wednesday. James, a black man, posted multiple satires on social media railings and threats of violence against whites.

James has been charged with federal terrorism.