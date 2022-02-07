NYC Mayor Eric Adams caught maskless days after doubling down on mask mandate for schools



New York City Mayor Eric Adams has moved into an unmasked home although a statewide indoor mask mandate remains in effect and the mayor wants to mask city school students.

“Belmont before today [Business Improvement District] @nycmayor, members of the NYC Council, @nycsmallbiz and @thenycalliance are welcome to speak with our restaurant on Arthur Avenue about the outdoor dining program and the problems the industry is facing, Masked

The photos were released Sunday, 13 days after Adams announced the imposition of a mask mandate on Big Apple schools, despite a judge’s ruling against Hochul’s order.

Monday, January 24, New York Supreme Court Justice To hit State masks order as “unconstitutional”. The next morning, Adams announced, “We will continue our order in the schools.” The state Department of Education told The New York Post that schools still needed masks because the Hochul administration had appealed the decision. Judge of the Court of Appeal Has been temporarily reinstated This order on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the New York City Department of Education website, “All students must wear a mask while on the school grounds, and all students who have been exposed must wear a well-fitting mask such as KN95, KF94, or a cloth mask over a disposable.” Surgical masks during the day. “

“During lunch, the masks can be removed so that students can eat comfortably at a safe distance from each other,” the website explains. “Masks can also be removed during scheduled ‘Mask Break’, during which students will maintain physical distance from each other. Alternative accommodation will be provided to students who cannot bear the mask. Discount or stay may be requested at your school.” . “

Twitter account LibsofTikTok shared another picture of Adams inside without a mask on Sunday, as he stood next to Julio Gomez, assistant principal of a New York City school.

