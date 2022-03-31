NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises hammer attack victim who says she won’t ride subway, ‘Lucky to be alive’



New York City Mayor Eric Adams praises a research scientist who attacked a subway station earlier this year with a hammer as he entered a subway station, while the now-recovered woman was sitting in her first interview when the attack broke her skull.

Dr Nina Rothschild told WNBC-TV that she did not plan to take the city’s subway in the short term, describing how recent crimes in the transit system appear to be “extremely violent, bizarre and rebellious”.

Rothschild, 57, was returning home from work and was entering a Queens subway station around 11:20 pm on February 24 when he was attacked. The suspect, William Blunt, approached her from behind and began kicking her, striking her with a cane before pulling out a yellow hammer and launching a more violent attack, police said.

A video released by the New York Police Department shows Blunt repeatedly hitting the victim on the head with a hammer. He allegedly stabbed her 14 times before quietly snatching her purse.

“I kept shouting, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!'” Rothschild recalled in the interview. When contacted earlier this week, a New York City health official declined to speak to Gadget Clock.com, but said in a statement that he felt “the focus should be on the police officers and the well-known Colonel’s doctors and nurses who saved my life.” More than a news story. “

Rothschild told the news station he wanted to see a change in bail reform policy that would release convicted criminals before trial.

Blunt, also 57, was charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault. He was released on bail and is being held incommunicado.

Although Rothschild said he had no plans to board the subway in the near future, Adams called his interview “important” for spreading the word about his efforts to secure the city.

“It was a city employee,” he told a news conference Wednesday. “The thought of hitting him with a hammer – he was brutal. I’m sure we’re all glad he’s alive. He’s lucky to be alive. And, you know, optimistic about his city.”

The latest NYPD figures show that subway crime has increased dramatically by 70% year-over-year from March 27, 2021 to 317, to 540 on Sunday.