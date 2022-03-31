World

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises hammer attack victim who says she won’t ride subway, ‘Lucky to be alive’

28 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises hammer attack victim who says she won’t ride subway, ‘Lucky to be alive’
Written by admin
NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises hammer attack victim who says she won’t ride subway, ‘Lucky to be alive’

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises hammer attack victim who says she won’t ride subway, ‘Lucky to be alive’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praises a research scientist who attacked a subway station earlier this year with a hammer as he entered a subway station, while the now-recovered woman was sitting in her first interview when the attack broke her skull.

Dr Nina Rothschild told WNBC-TV that she did not plan to take the city’s subway in the short term, describing how recent crimes in the transit system appear to be “extremely violent, bizarre and rebellious”.

She is lucky to be alive

– Mayor Eric Adams

Rothschild, 57, was returning home from work and was entering a Queens subway station around 11:20 pm on February 24 when he was attacked. The suspect, William Blunt, approached her from behind and began kicking her, striking her with a cane before pulling out a yellow hammer and launching a more violent attack, police said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praises Hammer Attack Victim for saying he won’t ride the subway, ‘lucky to survive’

A video released by the New York Police Department shows Blunt repeatedly hitting the victim on the head with a hammer. He allegedly stabbed her 14 times before quietly snatching her purse.

“I kept shouting, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!'” Rothschild recalled in the interview. When contacted earlier this week, a New York City health official declined to speak to Gadget Clock.com, but said in a statement that he felt “the focus should be on the police officers and the well-known Colonel’s doctors and nurses who saved my life.” More than a news story. “

READ Also  Zelenskyy warns Europe not to let war become 'routine', urges leaders to pick a city to help rebuild

NYC man spits at subway rider, tears hair from victim’s head during attack in video

Rothschild told the news station he wanted to see a change in bail reform policy that would release convicted criminals before trial.

Blunt, also 57, was charged with attempted murder, robbery and assault. He was released on bail and is being held incommunicado.

Although Rothschild said he had no plans to board the subway in the near future, Adams called his interview “important” for spreading the word about his efforts to secure the city.

“It was a city employee,” he told a news conference Wednesday. “The thought of hitting him with a hammer – he was brutal. I’m sure we’re all glad he’s alive. He’s lucky to be alive. And, you know, optimistic about his city.”

The latest NYPD figures show that subway crime has increased dramatically by 70% year-over-year from March 27, 2021 to 317, to 540 on Sunday.

#NYC #Mayor #Eric #Adams #praises #hammer #attack #victim #wont #ride #subway #Lucky #alive

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  RNC contrasts Dem support of 'woke' Disney to GOP backing of American values heading into 2022 midterms

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment