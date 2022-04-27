NYC Mayor Eric Adams promised to crush crime but is being thwarted by remnants of his predecessor, expert



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a recent interview that the lack of public safety “breaks everything down”, but experts told Gadget Clock Digital that it would probably take longer than some realize to restore law and order in the country’s largest city.

Meanwhile, horrific, violent crime continues to terrorize incredible residents – often randomly – with New Yorkers hoping they won’t be the next victims.

According to the most recent batch of statistics from the New York Police Department, the total crime in New York City as of Sunday was 42.8% higher than the same period last year. The NYPD has risen to six out of a total of seven “index” offenses. Rape, robbery, heinous assault, theft, Grand Larseni and Grand Larseni Auto all increased, with murders down 13.1%, the data shows.

“A honeymoon is not so long for the new mayor.” – Eli Silverman, Professor Emeritus of John J. College of Criminal Justice

The number of bullets increased slightly by 8.6% and the number of injured increased by 2.2%.

Meanwhile, transit crimes rose 65.3% year-on-year as of Sunday, with 706 reported this year compared to 427 for the same period in 2021, police said.

After showing an overall crime rate increase of 36.5% in March, the NYPD described how the city administration was capturing “a historic period for coming into office on the 100th day of administration,” according to a press release in early April.

NYC police ‘deeply concerned’ about subway attacks on workers

On Tuesday, during an event highlighting his first 100 days in office, Adams announced that he would allocate $ 256 million for public safety.

“We can’t have a city where people are afraid to walk the streets, take the subway or send their children to school,” he said. “We will do whatever it takes to keep our community safe. I have a word for you as a former police officer, a fellow New Yorker and your mayor.”

When he takes office in January, Adams has already been running for several months on the platform that he will crack down on crime and restore law and order in the city.

Eli Silverman, an emeritus professor at John J. College of Criminal Justice in New York City, said: “It will take some time to restart the ship.”

Silverman blames the rise in crime on a “combination of factors”, including a “fall” from the practice of Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

He told Gadget Clock that “the police have increasingly ignored them, in some cases disrespected them by politicians. And also the reaction against the police department in general, these horrific incidents and the rise of Black Lives Matter have made the police more alert in general.” Digital.

Silverman added that district attorneys who have “relaxed the punishment for low-level offenses” have contributed to the problem.

“The problem is we’re entering the summer, when crime usually increases,” he said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams clings to the ‘concept’ of public safety versus reality, as crime rises 43%

Silversman, who also co-authored a book called “The Crime Numbers Game,” said Adams, it was too soon to pin high crime numbers on a former police officer, adding that “the honeymoon is not so long for the new mayor.”

Since taking office, Adams has restored the NYPD’s gun-centric anti-crime unit under a different name, unveiled his “Blueprint to End Gun Violence”, launched a plan to try to clear subways, and devised a new strategy. Has targeted low-level offenders in an effort to prevent violent crime from beginning.

Silverman said Adams had at least one policy, the “blueprint,” “strong in general.”

In early February, Silverman and a colleague, co-author and retired NYPD Captain John Eterno wrote an op-ed in the New York Daily News, stating that Adams’ “blueprint” was promising – but there was a big gap. ”

“He does not explain how the money will be spent or what goals will be achieved. The plan does not give any individual personal liability. Even a blueprint information should be mentioned and a preliminary understanding of how it should be done,” the pair wrote. . “In the past, such benevolent schemes have looked wonderful on paper but failed to achieve results.”

Adams has often been outspoken about his plans and efforts in the fight against crime.

NYC Subway Attack Shows City’s Ongoing Struggle to Combat Mental Health, Crime Rise, Experts Say

In early January, after city resident Michelle Alyssa Goke was fatally stabbed in front of a train at a busy Manhattan station, Adams said the young woman’s death “really doubled our concern that our system should be safe.”

“We have to be safe from actual crime, which is what we’re going to do,” he said. “And it must be safe from those who think there is a total mess in our subway system.”

When an 11-month-old girl was caught in a crossfire and shot in the head in late January, an angry Adams told reporters, “It’s inconceivable that this is happening in our city.”

“I will stay on this street until this city is safe,” he said at the time. “I’m not going to surrender this city to violence.”

Weeks later, he tearfully called on city agencies to do more to help young people at risk of becoming involved in crime. He said the city must “rise to the top, save the children caught in the cracks upstream.”

In an interview with CBS 60 Minutes aired on Sunday, Adams said, “If you don’t have public safety, everything is broken.

“And I have to make sure the city is safe,” he added.

On Tuesday, Adams said city law enforcement has removed 2,300 illegal firearms from the streets since he was elected. Overall subway arrests have increased 63% this year compared to 2021, and the New York Police Department has made approximately 60% arrests for assaults on city workers, NYPD transit chief Jason Wilcox said during an MTA board meeting Monday.

A spokesman for his office had previously told Gadget Clock Digital that public safety was Adams’ “highest priority.”

“He’s working every day to remove guns from our streets, to protect our community and to create a safer, more prosperous and just city for all New Yorkers,” the spokesman said in an email earlier this month. “As the mayor has said, he’s focused on both crime reduction and crime awareness. It won’t happen overnight, but we’re taking the biggest step of the year to protect New Yorkers because we will never stop fighting to protect this city.”

New York City Council member Joe Borelli said Adams was “right to focus his crime number one.”

“And until we see our rates go down, that’s the only thing he’s talking about,” he added.

Borelli, a Republican and minority leader in New York City Council, said he sympathized with Adams and the NYPD, whose efforts were hampered by state bail laws that in some cases allow the release of gun offenders within hours of their arrest.

“Unless there is a serious remedy for the constant retaliation by criminal offenders, I am afraid to say that the NYPD will not be able to prevent us from getting out of this predicament,” Borelli told Gadget Clock Digital. “If we let people out in a few hours, we have nothing to do.”

He added that the “big problem” was not the lack of police enforcement, but the lack of accountability for criminal justice.

“Our last mayor spent eight years trying to artificially reduce the population of Rykers Island,” Borelli said. “And New Yorkers are just beginning to realize that many of these people had a good reason to be stuck on Rykers Island.”

Former NYPD Commissioner Howard Safi has expressed similar views as other experts. He said it would take time to solve New York City’s crime problem, because Adams must remove the New York City pieces from his predecessor.

“What Adams has to do is correct the eight-year increase in crime from a mayor de Blasio who sent the signal. [to] The perpetrators were right to commit crimes in New York, ”Safi told Gadget Clock Digital over the phone.

“Unless the NYPD is very strong and effective policing, crime will not take long to escalate. And Mayor Adams has made that promise, and I hope he will.”