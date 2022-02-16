NYC Mayor Eric Adams says media covering him through different ‘prism’ because he’s Black



New York City Mayor Eric Adams scolded the news media after his trip to Albany to meet with lawmakers and suggested that his coverage was distorted because he was a black man.

Adams Says At a press conference on Tuesday. “We have to be honest about that. How many blacks are on the editorial board? How many blacks decide how these stories are written? How many Asians? How many East Indians? How many South Asians? Everyone talks about my government being diverse. What is diversity in the newsroom?”

Adams continued, “My role as mayor is being explained through the prism of your reality, not mine. So when you write stories, you’re not writing stories for homeless people like me. You’re not writing stories for people who are arrested by police officers.” And beatings. You’re not writing stories for those who are dealing with high crime. You’re writing them from your prism. “

Adams said he was “not saying this to attack” but that his administration was going to be “about speaking out clearly that other people are uncomfortable with.”

“Discomfort is increased,” Adams explained.

Adams then called on media company owners to diversify their newsrooms.

“Diversify your newsrooms so I can see and see people like me and say we’re going to write stories based on our prisms,” Adams said. “It’s not what we’re getting and that’s why I’m covered in the way I’m covering. And I’m not comfortable with that.”

Adams expressed frustration with media reports that his visit to Albany did not go smoothly with New York lawmakers to bring back the state’s bail reform law, including an anonymous source who said Adams was “beaten” by lawmakers at meetings.

“There was no argument, no shouting, no shouting,” Adams said. “We’ve talked about the areas where we disagreed and we’re going through them.”

Adams continued, “I’m trying to figure out if you already wrote stories before I did anything and saved what you already wrote? Why do I do this if you think you can stick to it? “

