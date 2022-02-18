NYC Mayor Eric Adams subway safety plans calls for outreach workers, including school nurses



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday announced plans to send a team of outreach workers, police and mental health experts to fight homelessness and widespread crime on the subway.

He called the transit system “the lifeblood of our city” and recalled that subways were the most dangerous in the 1980’s when people could not travel safely.

“Many of us think, and the numbers are saying, we’re back, and we need to have the right response,” Adams told reporters at the Fulton Transit Center near City Hall in Lower Manhattan, accompanied by Governor Kathy Hochul and other officials. . “We’re going to make sure that fear is not a reality in New York.”

NYC man arrested on charges of brutally snatching Thai model has extensive arrest records

His administration’s “Subway Safety Plan” will deploy 30 joint response teams to provide direct outreach to the homeless and those suffering from mental illness on the subway, a press release said.

Adams said police officers would be trained to enforce transit rules that prevent passengers from sleeping across multiple seats, displaying aggressive behavior and creating unhealthy situations. He added that when a train reaches the end of the line, all passengers must leave the station.

The plan includes expansion of services for the homeless and those suffering from mental illness.

“It is unfair to allow cruel and inhumane people to live on the subway and to pay passengers and transit workers who deserve a clean, orderly and safe environment,” Adams told a news conference a day after the stabbing. An unprovoked attack on an El train in Manhattan. “The days of turning a blind eye to this growing problem are over.”

According to the New York Post, the City and MTA have begun recruiting health department nurses who work in public schools to participate in the program, which was the first to report on the mayor’s initiative.

NYC man arrested on charges of brutally snatching Thai model has extensive arrest records

The outreach team, through special training, will begin their work on February 2.

The move comes after Michelle Go, 40, hit another train in Times Square on January 15. Simon Marshall, 61, who is homeless and mentally ill, has been charged with second-degree murder for his reckless murder. The next day, Adams insisted that the subway was safe but later backtracked on those statements.

Earlier this month, a man allegedly tried to rape a 21-year-old woman in broad daylight on a train in Lower Manhattan.

Model Beau Zirazariyevich was snatched and attacked by alleged suspect Kevin Douglas on the subway in November.

A NYPD detective told Gadget Clock Digital that the plan was unthinkable. “We don’t have enough manpower to do that,” he said. “The subways are too big and there aren’t enough police.”

He added that this puts the police in a position to provide security to doctors. “Now officers have to think about the safety of outreach workers, not just about themselves,” he said.