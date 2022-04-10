World

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 after waking up with ‘raspy voice’

20 hours ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement.

Adams woke up Sunday with a “raspy voice” and decided to test a COVID-19, which came back positive.

A statement from Adams’ office said the mayor had no other COVID-19 symptoms.

New York Mayor Eric Adams addresses a news conference on January 24, 2022, at City Hall in New York City, USA.

