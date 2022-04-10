NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 after waking up with ‘raspy voice’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement.

Adams woke up Sunday with a “raspy voice” and decided to test a COVID-19, which came back positive.

A statement from Adams’ office said the mayor had no other COVID-19 symptoms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.