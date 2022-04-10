NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19 after waking up with ‘raspy voice’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement.
Adams woke up Sunday with a “raspy voice” and decided to test a COVID-19, which came back positive.
A statement from Adams’ office said the mayor had no other COVID-19 symptoms.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
