World

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022
Written by admin
NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022

NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams used the 2022 Met Gala to make a political statement on Monday, with the word “end gun violence” added to the back.

Adams, 61, was photographed with his girlfriend, Tracy Collins, with a thumbs up and a smile.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and guests in America: New York City, New York, attended the fashion-themed Met Gala Anthology on May 2, 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the United States.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and guests in America: New York City, New York, attended the fashion-themed Met Gala Anthology on May 2, 2022 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the United States.
(Reuters / Andrew Kelly)

“Bring back a bit of style to #MetGala. Honored to be here,” Adams tweeted, along with several photos.

Earlier Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture of himself doing a pedicure in preparation for the Meta Gala.

Figures released last month by the NYPD indicate that gun violence is on the rise. In March, there were 115 shootings in the city – 16% more than in March 2021.

Meta Gala 2022: A Guide to the Biggest Night of Fashion

Adams is by no means the first politician to make a political statement. Last year, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. Created a buzz when he wore a white dress with the slogan “Taxes of the rich”.

File: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion on September 13, 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

File: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion on September 13, 2021 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
(Photo by Kevin Mazur / MG21 / Getty Images for Met Museum / Enjoyment)

READ Also  46 retired generals, admirals urge White House against Iran nuclear deal

The choice of clothing drew mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Ocasio-Cortez’s message and others calling it “obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical.”

The Meta Gala is back on the first Monday in May after years of epidemic disasters.

Gadget Clock’ Thomas Barbara contributed to this report.

#NYC #Mayor #Eric #Adams #wears #Gun #Violence #tux #Met #Gala

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment