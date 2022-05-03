NYC Mayor Eric Adams wears ‘End Gun Violence’ tux to Met Gala 2022



New York City Mayor Eric Adams used the 2022 Met Gala to make a political statement on Monday, with the word “end gun violence” added to the back.

Adams, 61, was photographed with his girlfriend, Tracy Collins, with a thumbs up and a smile.

“Bring back a bit of style to #MetGala. Honored to be here,” Adams tweeted, along with several photos.

Earlier Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture of himself doing a pedicure in preparation for the Meta Gala.

Figures released last month by the NYPD indicate that gun violence is on the rise. In March, there were 115 shootings in the city – 16% more than in March 2021.

Meta Gala 2022: A Guide to the Biggest Night of Fashion

Adams is by no means the first politician to make a political statement. Last year, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y. Created a buzz when he wore a white dress with the slogan “Taxes of the rich”.

The choice of clothing drew mixed reactions on social media, with some praising Ocasio-Cortez’s message and others calling it “obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical.”

The Meta Gala is back on the first Monday in May after years of epidemic disasters.

Gadget Clock’ Thomas Barbara contributed to this report.