NYC men fall onto subway tracks after starting knifepoint fight

Two men from New York City fell on a subway track in Brooklyn on May 4 after a knife point fight.

According to Fox 5, police said the fight took place at Broadway Junction Station around 9:45 a.m. May 4.

A video released by police shows a 52-year-old man walking past another wearing a black Nike hoodie. He was seen stepping on a piece of his belongings, causing a reaction.

NYC seeks ridiculous thief to steal 400 bulletproof vests donated to Ukraine

(New York Police Department)

The man wearing the hoodie had an argument before pulling out a knife and chasing the victim before they both fell on the train tracks, the report said.

The victim was injured in the incident and suffered finger, head, ear and chest injuries, according to police, and sought medical advice.

(New York Police Department)

The men were able to get off the track before the train arrived through the station, the report said.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

