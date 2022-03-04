World

NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries – Gadget Clock

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries – Gadget Clock

NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries – Gadget Clock

NYC Mom Wanted in NJ Child Abuse Case That Left Toddler With Life-Altering Injuries – Gadget Clock

Prosecutors in New Jersey are asking for the public’s help finding a 21-year-old woman wanted for her alleged involvement in a child abuse case that left her 3-year-old daughter gravely injured, authorities said Friday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shaqwana Baker, whose last known address is in the Bronx but who has recently stayed in North Bergen and Secaucus, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.

Baker and her 29-year-old boyfriend, Edward Smith of Far Rockaway, both face aggravated assault and child endangerment charges in the toddler’s case. He was arrested about a week ago and is being held pending a detention hearing on additional criminal charges, Suarez said, while Baker is still in the wind.

According to the investigation, the NYPD was notified Jan. 23 by NYU Langone Hospital that Baker had brought her 3-year-old daughter to the facility with life-threatening injuries. The girl was later taken to a pediatric intensive care unit at Bellevue, where she continues to receive medical treatment.

A joint investigation by the NYPD and Suarez’s office determined the child was hurt while staying at a North Bergen motel with Baker and Smith. Her injuries are expected to be permanent and life-altering, Suarez said.

No other details on the case were made publicly available.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website right here.

READ Also  New York City man allegedly followed woman home, pushed his way into her apartment, and stabbed her 40 times

#NYC #Mom #Wanted #Child #Abuse #Case #Left #Toddler #LifeAltering #Injuries #NBC #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment