NYC parents plan to sue the mayor over mask mandates for young kids

10 seconds ago
On Monday, a group of New York City guardians announced an impending lawsuit against Mayor Eric Adams for his continued mask mandate for children 4 and younger at school.

The news came at a rally outside City Hall in protest of face masks for young children after the mayor lifted the school mask mandate for K-12 students. Officials say they have placed restrictions on young children because they are not eligible for the vaccine.

NYC Guardian Daniela Jumpel speaks at an anti-mask rally outside City Hall on March 7, 2022.

But parents have countered that children are not at risk of serious harm from COVID-19 infection.

“Once you look at the rules that the Department of Health imposes on our children, you will realize that they are not only anti-child, they are not only anti-science, they are not only anti-parent, but they are illegal,” said the attorney and public school. Guardian Michael Chesa 7

Despite the masked Sotu address, the media is urging students to take off their masks in ‘Meltdowns’.

He said he was helping bring the case to the Manhattan Supreme Court this week, which would ask the city for an immediate order to prevent children from wearing masks at school.

On March 7, 2022, NYC parents protest the City Hall Mask mandate.

In addition, Chesa said the lawsuit would argue that the order should not have been enforced through the Department of Health but should have been voted on by the state legislature and that bypassing the process should be called “unconstitutional.”

Chaser has a 15-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old in public school “We’re not against masks, we’re for choice,” he said. “We want parents to finally choose the best one for their children,” he added, receiving applause from a crowd of about 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

In the Desantis viral clip, students are told to close the ‘Covid Theater’ to unmask: ‘It’s ridiculous’

City Guardian Daniela Jumpel, who assisted in organizing the rally, said children between the ages of 2 and 4 are at risk of being hospitalized, as are children 5 years of age or older who no longer need to wear masks. “I don’t need any research to say that masking young children for more than two years is going to harm them,” he said.

NYC Guardian and Education Advocate Maud Maron is speaking at an anti-mask rally outside City Hall on March 7, 2022.

Another parent, Megan Martin, an anesthesiologist with a degree in public health, said the policy conflicted with science.

“My 4-year-old daughter’s face is covered, not seeing the smiles of her friends or teachers,” he said. “It is unnecessary for 2- to 4-year-olds to continue wearing masks, and even worse, it does real harm to their educational and social growth.”

Guardian activist and Congress candidate Maud Maron, who has pushed for schools to reopen and opposed the mask order, has called for the mayor to resign.

“No parent has to fight this hard to get their children back to normalcy,” he said. “I think Mayor Adams is trying to do the right thing on many fronts, and we’re here to tell him the right thing to do is to unmask our kids because science supports it.”

Adams was interviewed Monday morning on NY1 and told his parents to believe him. “We are unmasking K-12 public school children, but young children are completely unvaccinated, and their hospital admissions rate is higher than other adolescents,” he said.

“We’re going to get there,” he said. “We’ll lose the masks. We’re going to see if there are any spikes on the K-12, then we’ll be back for the kids.”

