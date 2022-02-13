World

NYC police hunt shoplifting suspect who allegedly punched worker, threw her to the ground

New York City police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a Duane Reid employee who confronted him about stealing items from a freezer at a Manhattan convenience store.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers shared a photo of the suspect, who was wanted for a robbery, around 10:27 a.m. Friday inside Duan Reed on Broadway and West 111th Street in Morningside Heights.

The New York City Police Department said the unidentified man entered the store and removed items from a freezer. As he began to put them in his bag, a 21-year-old female store employee approached him and asked him to return the items, police said.

NYC Right Aid Targeted by Shoplifters Shut Down, Soon With Another Set

The man, described as a black man about 40 years old, six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, hit the victim in the face with a closed fist before grabbing his hair and throwing it to the ground, police said. . The man fled east on Broadway and left the store. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and red boots.

NYPD is looking for a suspect in the February 11 robbery inside the Duane Reed store in Morningside Heights, Manhattan.
(NYPD Crime Stoppers)

No casualties were reported in the incident, police said.

Inside Their tweets Regarding Saturday’s incident, the NYPD offered a 3,500 reward for information.

Those with information are asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

READ Also  U.S. Airstrikes in Afghanistan Could Be a Sign of What Comes Next

All calls are strictly confidential, police said.

This comes after massive shoplifting in Manhattan’s Right Aid stores forced two places to close their doors. A Ride Aid at Hales Kitchen in Manhattan has been shut down following a series of shoplifting incidents last week. The New York Post reports that shoppers stole an estimated $ 200,000 worth of goods in December and January alone.

A different Right Aid store on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is set to close on February 15. Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport said he was at the store in early January when he saw a man allegedly stealing two bags of stolen goods. Rapaport captured video footage showing the alleged thief walking past a store security guard as he walked out the front door holding a bag of loot.

Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


