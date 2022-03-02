World

NYC police investigating hate crime pattern after 7 Asian woman attacked in just over 2 hours

2 days ago
New York City police are investigating seven unprovoked hate crime attacks against Asian American women in about two hours, authorities said recently.

Investigators from the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force are searching for a man accused of assaulting seven Asian or Asian-American victims in Manhattan on Sunday night – without saying a word and without any prior discussion with them, the NYPD said late Tuesday.

The type of anti-Asian attack was announced just hours before the NYPD released its latest crime statistics, showing a 200% year-over-year hate crime from February 21 to February 27. Six heinous crimes have been reported in recent weeks, compared to two in 2021. There have been 85 reports so far in 2022, compared to 35 recorded in the same period last year, the NYPD said.

The series of attacks began around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Madison Avenue and East 30th Street. Police said the man approached a 57-year-old woman and punched her in the face before walking along Madison Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts and swelling in his face and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

He allegedly went to Fifth Avenue and East 30th Street, where he punched a 25-year-old woman in the face and the back of her hand at about 6:40 p.m.

About five minutes later, he punched a 21-year-old woman in the face on Park Avenue South and East 23rd Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in good health.

But the attack continued.

Investigators from the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force are searching for a man accused of assaulting seven Asian or Asian-American victims in Manhattan on February 27, 2022.

Investigators from the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force are searching for a man accused of assaulting seven Asian or Asian-American victims in Manhattan on February 27, 2022.

The suspect later punched a 25-year-old woman in the area at East 17th Street and Irving Place around 6:50 p.m., police said. And about 15 minutes later, he elbowed a 19-year-old woman near the junction of Union Square East and East 17th Street, police said.

Then, more than an hour later, at 8:37 p.m., he showed a 20-year-old woman on the ground around Broadway and East 8th Street, police said.

Police noted that in each instance, “there was no prior interaction and no statement was made.”

Investigators described the man as “light-skinned and blonde.” He was last seen wearing a light-blue shirt, dark pants and a multi-colored backpack.

Information about the NYPD attack or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

