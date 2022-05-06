NYC police make arrest in sledgehammer jewelry store robbery



New York City police say they have arrested a member of a gang of thieves who were involved in at least 18 robberies.

Ali Traore, 28, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and according to Fox 5, police are still searching for more suspects.

The New York Police Department has released a video showing a man wearing a black shirt, ski mask and white shoes approaching a jewelry store on Sunday and repeatedly smashing a sledgehammer in the window.

When the window is broken, someone inside the store closes the gate before another person comes in to help steal the jewelry and put it in a bag.

An employee of MNP Jewelers was working when the incident happened and told FOX 5 that no one was hurt, and that it could be worse.

“Suddenly, we heard a boom and I looked out the window,” he said. “He could have gotten in here and hurt us, but fortunately nothing happened.”

The men stole jewelry worth $ 20,000 before fleeing in a black BMW 5-Series four-door sedan, police said.

Another robbery at a jewelry store on Monday involved six men using a sledgehammer and a pickaxe, breaking the front window of the store and sealing jewelry worth $ 180,000, police said.

The men used two cars to escape, and one of them was a BMW sedan, similar to the one used in Sunday’s robbery.

According to police, the gang of thieves allegedly stole jewelry worth about $ 250,000.