NYC police union says Manhattan DA Bragg ’emboldened’ criminals, cops ‘not safe’ after Biden visit



Criminals across New York City were “encouraged” by a soft-on-crime memo released by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a few weeks before NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were fatally shot, a prominent police union leader told Gadget Clock.

“His message was sent to criminal elements ৷ and that’s why these cops were shot,” Paul Digiacomo, president of the New York City Detectives Endowment Association, said in a phone interview Thursday. There are no consequences. ”

“Alvin Bragg thought he was doing what he was popular to do, and it blew his mind,” Dijiacomo added.

Killed NYPD DET. Wilbert Mora’s sister asks how many cops should die before ‘system change’ in heartfelt applause

So far this year, six NYPD officers have been shot dead, two of them fatal. Just hours before Mora’s funeral this week, an off-duty rookie policeman was shot on his way to work in Queens during a carjacking attempt. The suspects, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested without bail on Thursday.

“I believe they are 100% brave,” Digicamo told Gadget Clock Digital. “And not only the police are in danger, the public is also in grave danger. And children are being shot at by misguided bullets, innocent people are being shot across the city and NYPD members are being shot.”

“When the police are not safe, the people are not safe,” he said. “It’s been going on for quite some time, and we told our elected officials that this is going to happen. We don’t know when or where, but we knew it would happen because of the climate they’ve shut down. To the criminal element.”

NY GOP condemns the government. NYC shots, hooliganism to defend bail reform despite police deaths

In addition to police shootings, other high-profile offenses during Mayor Eric Adams’ one-month term include shooting an 11-month-old girl in the face with a stray bullet in the Bronx, shooting a 19-year-old Burger King worker in Harlem and in front of a subway in Times Square. A woman pushed him to death

During a visit to New York City on Thursday, President Biden discussed his administration’s anti-gun violence strategy, which focuses on stopping the flow of illegal guns, empowering law enforcement, and raising funds for community policing. The president, however, made no mention of the January 3 memo Bragg or the district attorney widely criticized by his assistant prosecutors.

In a memo sent to staff, Bragg instructed prosecutors only for pre-judicial detention in “very serious cases” and included a list of low-level offenses that his office would no longer prosecute.

These include preventing arrests, avoiding subway fares, prostitution, marijuana offenses, and minor traffic violations or working without a license. Bragg has instructed assistant district attorneys to reduce armed robbery cases to petty looting, except in specific circumstances. Seeing the response, he was later forced to make it clear that his office would still prosecute gun robberies and illegal firearms possession.

NYC mayor reinstates police unit de Blasio, which was disbanded during the Defend Police Movement

“He is not God. Punitive law is punitive law, and law is law,” Digiakomo said of Bragg’s memo. “I am concerned for the safety of NYPD members under the current guidelines, and it is very difficult for service members to do their job.”

“There are a lot of police officers who have been killed on the line of duty for trying to hire and commit low-level crimes on the subway. So those police officers should not be killed in vain,” Digiacomo said, explaining the dangers of Bragg to those who avoid subway turnstiles. To deny “Many of your hired-bettors are going into the system to commit professional crimes and other crimes.”

At her husband’s funeral last week, Rivera’s widow, Dominic Luzuriaga Rivera, called the new district attorney and a system that “continues to fail us.” Bragg was in the audience at the time, and in response to the praise, told Gadget Clock Digital that his office would “vigorously prosecute cases of violence against the police and work to prevent such reckless acts from happening again.”

Digiacomo said Bragg was retreating after two young policemen were killed and thousands of law enforcement officers from across the country flooded Manhattan to attend their funeral.

“It’s a climate that has been going on since the De Blasio administration,” Digiacomo said.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who has the authority to remove certain officials, including the district attorney, said Tuesday that he would keep Bragg for the time being and decided to “relax him a bit” during his first few weeks in office. Digiakomo argued that Hochul himself was guilty of the growing crime because, despite calls from Adams and others to do so, he still failed to change the state’s bail reform law.