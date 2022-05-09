World

NYC politician pulls funding from Jewish museum over alleged DeSantis snub

A New York City politician has announced that he has withheld funds from a Jewish museum following the ouster of Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, one of five lawmakers in GOP City, said in a statement Sunday that she would suspend a $ 5,000 grant she planned to give to the Museum of Jewish Heritage when she claimed the museum had barred a Republican governor from giving a speech.

“The Museum of Jewish Heritage, an organization committed to promoting tolerance and inclusion, excludes Governor Ron Desantis from attending a ceremony on their premises,” Vernikov said in a letter explaining his decision.

United States-March 29: New York City Council member Inna Vernikov speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Unicef ​​in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for the NY Daily News via Getty Images)

United States-March 29: New York City Council member Inna Vernikov speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Unicef ​​in Flushing Meadows Corona Park Queens, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for the NY Daily News via Getty Images)
(Photo by Barry Williams for the NY Daily News via Getty Images)

“This move should send a strong message to the museum’s leadership: do not politicize the Holocaust!” Councilwoman added to the letter. “Just teach it.”

Vernikov’s tweet came along with an initial statement from former New York Assemblyman Dave Hickind, who similarly condemned the museum.

“Shameful government for the museum of Jewish heritage and banning Jewish / Israeli friend Governor Ron Desantis for politicizing their organization!” Hickind wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that the museum initially claimed to have banned DeSantis. “It’s split and only damages the museum!”

He added: “I will not visit again until the ban is lifted and you should not go either!”

Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.

Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City.
(Google Maps)

The decision to withdraw from the Vernikov museum is part of a ,000 700,000 city fund allocated to New York City organizations in fiscal year 2023, according to the New York Post.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, USA on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, USA on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
(Tristan Wheelok / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Museum of Jewish Heritage issued a statement disputing the alleged ban, saying the WSJ op-ed contained “many factual errors, including fictional quotes.”

“No one has been banned or revoked,” the museum wrote.

It said it was never a “free speech or censorship issue” and that it was “just a contractual and logical decision.” The museum welcomes Governor Desantis and other elected officials from across the political spectrum to visit.


