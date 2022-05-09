NYC politician pulls funding from Jewish museum over alleged DeSantis snub



A New York City politician has announced that he has withheld funds from a Jewish museum following the ouster of Florida Governor Ron Desantis.

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, one of five lawmakers in GOP City, said in a statement Sunday that she would suspend a $ 5,000 grant she planned to give to the Museum of Jewish Heritage when she claimed the museum had barred a Republican governor from giving a speech.

“The Museum of Jewish Heritage, an organization committed to promoting tolerance and inclusion, excludes Governor Ron Desantis from attending a ceremony on their premises,” Vernikov said in a letter explaining his decision.

“This move should send a strong message to the museum’s leadership: do not politicize the Holocaust!” Councilwoman added to the letter. “Just teach it.”

Vernikov’s tweet came along with an initial statement from former New York Assemblyman Dave Hickind, who similarly condemned the museum.

“Shameful government for the museum of Jewish heritage and banning Jewish / Israeli friend Governor Ron Desantis for politicizing their organization!” Hickind wrote in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal that the museum initially claimed to have banned DeSantis. “It’s split and only damages the museum!”

He added: “I will not visit again until the ban is lifted and you should not go either!”

The decision to withdraw from the Vernikov museum is part of a ,000 700,000 city fund allocated to New York City organizations in fiscal year 2023, according to the New York Post.

The Museum of Jewish Heritage issued a statement disputing the alleged ban, saying the WSJ op-ed contained “many factual errors, including fictional quotes.”

“No one has been banned or revoked,” the museum wrote.

No one was banned or revoked. Read our full statement about part of a realistically incorrect opinion in the Wall Street Journal wsj About rejecting a rental request. pic.twitter.com/GgsLrHlQrG – Museum of Jewish Heritage (JMJHnews) May 6, 2022

It said it was never a “free speech or censorship issue” and that it was “just a contractual and logical decision.” The museum welcomes Governor Desantis and other elected officials from across the political spectrum to visit.