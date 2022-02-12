World

NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate
Written by admin
NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate

NYC private school goes mask optional despite statewide mandate

A private school in New York City has adopted a mask optional policy, which goes against state requirements.

An article in the Poly Prep Country Day School newspaper states that the Director of Health and Well-being Sarah Zuercher announced that the school wide mask mandate would be lifted on Monday, and a new mask optional policy would be put in place.

In an interview with the school newspaper, Zuercher said that there has been a decline in coronavirus cases and said that masking is one of the “less effective” mitigation strategies used to fight the coronavirus.

DEMOCRATIC REP. JAMAAL BOWMAN CAUGHT MASKLESS IN NEW YORK HIGH SCHOOL WITH MASKED STUDENTS

Poly Prep Country Day School at 9216 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn and its famed clock tower.

Poly Prep Country Day School at 9216 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn and its famed clock tower.
(Todd Maisel / NY Daily News via Getty Images)

“We’ve seen a very sharp decline in COVID cases here at school and in the community,” Zuercher said. “As we look at the layers of our COVID safety strategy, we don’t need to keep all the layers as we always have as cases go down. [masking] can be very effective, with Omicron being highly contagious, we think it’s one of the less effective mitigation strategies when you look at everything we’re doing — testing, vaccination, boosters, [and] air filtration. “

Zuercher also said that there are negatives to masking children.

NEWSOM, CALIFORNIA DEM LEADERS DEFY STATE’S OWN UNIVERSAL MASK MANDATE AT RAMS-49ERS GAME

“There’s research that’s coming out for kids that the masks might inhibit language acquisition, social and emotional development, [and] their ability to read facial cues, “said Zuercher.

READ Also  Delta Variion of Corona Virus outbreak in China preparing for lockdown again

A New York State Department of Public Health spokesperson told the New York Post that it is aware of the school’s “violation.”

Poly Prep Country Day School at 9216 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn and its famed clock tower.

Poly Prep Country Day School at 9216 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn and its famed clock tower.
(Todd Maisel / NY Daily News via Getty Images)

“The New York State Department of Health is aware and has been in contact with the New York City Department of Health regarding the violation,” Jill Montag said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While New York Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the coronavirus mask mandate for most indoor public settings, the requirement is still in place for schools.

#NYC #private #school #mask #optional #statewide #mandate

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment