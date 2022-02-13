NYC protesters fight vaccine mandate as mayor doubles down on ‘the rule’



New York City workers on Friday protested against the municipal workers’ vaccine mandate, which was a time limit for city workers to be vaccinated or at risk of losing their jobs.

Protesters gathered in New York City on Friday to report that 1% of the 370,000-strong city workforce was not vaccinated and that they risked losing their jobs if they did not comply with the city order, which required them to take two shots. COVID-19 vaccine.

NYC workers face dismissal for non-compliance with COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Those at risk of losing their jobs include unvaccinated teachers, firefighters and police officers.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams did not back down from the mandate and said during a press conference that living in a “complex” city means citizens must abide by the rules.

As the vaccine deadline approaches, firefighters have rallied against the NYC mandate, which could be the end for many.

“There must be rules for living in such a complex city. We must follow them. The rule is that if you are a city employee you must be vaccinated. You have to follow it,” Adams said.

One sign of the protest read “Freedom needs a booster” and the other read “Don’t step on my freedom.”

Not dozens, but dozens of people could be seen protesting.

Several unions representing different sections of the city’s workforce have filed lawsuits in an attempt to stop the shootings, but a judge ruled in favor of the city on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report